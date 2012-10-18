* Returned drill-rig cost OGX $260,000 a day
* OGX still leasing three Diamond Offshore rigs
* Remaining rigs rent for $261,000 to $301,000/day
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 18 OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
returned one of four rigs leased from U.S. drilling
rig operator Diamond Offshore after its contract ended,
OGX said on Thursday.
A lease for the Ocean Ambassador semi-submersible rig ended
at the end of September and was not renewed, OGX's press office
said. The rig will be moved to U.S. waters in the Gulf of
Mexico, according to Houston-based Diamond Offshore.
OGX shares fell 5.9 percent in Sao Paulo trading on Thursday
to 5.24 reais, its lowest level since July 27.
A semisubmersible rig floats on the surface of the ocean and
extends a pipe to the ocean floor where it begins drilling. The
Ocean Ambassador could drill in water as deep as 1,100 feet (305
meters).
OGX had leased the rig for $260,000 a day, according to the
Diamond Offshore's Rig Status Report, updated Thursday. At that
rate, Diamond Offshore received nearly $285 million in rental
fees from OGX during the three-year contract.
OGX is in the process of reducing expenses on offshore
exploration in the Campos Basin and directing more of its
efforts to develop discoveries it has already made.
Lower-than-expected flows from its first field, which began
production in January, also mean it is earning less cash to
finance operations than expected.
OGX expects to spend $1.2 billion in 2013, 40 percent less
than the $2 billion budgeted for this year.
OGX continues to lease Diamond Offshore's Ocean Lexington,
Ocean Quest and Ocean Star semi-submersible rigs, according to
the company's rig status report.
The Ocean Lexington has a base day rate of $271,000 a day,
or nearly $100 million a year. The rig is under a three-year
contract until "early February 2013", and can drill in water as
deep as 2,200 feet, the report said.
The Ocean Quest has a base day-rate of $265,000 a day and
the Ocean Star has a base rate of $301,000. The Quest can drill
in waters 4,000 feet deep and the Star in waters 5,500 feet
deep.
The Ocean Quest's lease is up in late December 2013 and the
Ocean Star's lease is up late February 2014.