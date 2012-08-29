Aug 29 Brazilian oil and gas company OGX
, owned by the country's wealthiest man, billionaire
Eike Batista, said in a statement that it had promoted Paulo de
Tarso Martins Guimaraes to director of exploration from
executive manager for exploration.
The Rio de Janeiro-based start-up produced its first oil
earlier this year, but its shares declined sharply after
disappointing output from its OGX-26 well in the offshore Waimea
complex.
The company's shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange
fell 5.8 percent to 6.16 reais ($3.02) early on Wednesday.
OGX said the current director for exploration, Paulo Ricardo
dos Santos, would move to another role within the EBX group
comprising OGX and other companies operating in sectors
including mining, shipbuilding and logistics.
($1 = 2.0429 Brazilian reais)
