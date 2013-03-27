* Certification could raise or lower recovery rate
* Reserve certification to start by mid-2013
* No decision made on oil-rights auction bids
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 Brazil's OGX Petroleo e
Gas SA, under pressure to prove it can produce more
oil revenue, expects to recover about 25 percent of the total
oil discovered in its offshore Campos Basin fields northeast of
Rio de Janeiro, company officials said on Wednesday.
OGX's official recoverable amount, or recovery factor, will
have to wait until an oilfield certification company completes a
review of OGX's oil and gas resources, exploration chief Paulo
de Tarso said on a conference call with investors and reporters.
That certification process will begin in the first half of
2013, he said without indicating when he expected it to end. OGX
is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista. Previously
the company had suggested recovery factors that could be in the
neighborhood of 30 percent or more.
The world oilfield recovery average is 35 percent after
primary and secondary recovery. Primary recovery is the amount
recovered using the natural pressure in the well while secondary
recovery involves adding pressure with water and or natural gas
injection.
Lower-than-expected output from OGX's first producing oil
wells last year have caused its shares to fall by more than 75
percent since June. This helped cost Batista his title as
Brazil's richest man and has lead to speculation he may have to
sell off assets at fire-sale prices to save his EBX oil, energy,
port, mining and shipbuilding group from bankruptcy.
The low output also contributed to the company's 2012 loss
of 1.17 billion reais ($581 million), more than double the
company's 2011 loss.
"I don't want to give a definite recovery factor until the
certification process is complete," De Tarso said. "We don't
want to create problems with expectations."
OGX shares rose 3.04 percent in Sao Paulo trading in
afternoon trading Wednesday, on track for its biggest one-day
gain in a week.
Due to geological and financial factors are able to pump and
sell far less than the total amount of oil contained in a field.
NEW REVENUE
The company late Tuesday said lower than expected output
from the Tubarao Azul field, the company's first, may lead the
Rio de Janeiro-based OGX to accept that the total amount of
recoverable oil in the field may have to be reduced.
The company made the statement Tuesday in a press release
announcing OGX's fourth-quarter results. OGX's net loss fell 14
percent to 286 million reais in the quarter compared with a
year-earlier. While lower-than-expected output hurt full-year
results, the output provided OGX with its first ever oil
revenue.
In mid 2012 the company said Tubarao Azul had total
recoverable reserves of 110 million barrels of oil, an amount
equivalent to about six days of consumption in the United
States.
Output, which was expected to rise as high as 50,000 barrels
of oil and natural gas equivalent a day (boepd) this year, has
averaged about 10,000 boepd in recent months.
Despite lower-than-expected output form Tubarao Azul, the
company will stand by its 110 million barrel estimate of total
recoverable oil and natural gas equivalent from the field until
the certification process is complete, De Tarso said.
New revenue to fund expansion will come from fields near
Tubarao Azul in Brazil's offshore Campos Basin as well as from
gas fields in the onshore Parnaiba Basin in Brazil's Maranhao
state. New wells in the Campos Basin will come on line by the
end of 2013 with the arrival of two floating production, storage
and offloading ships known as FPSOs, OSX-2 and OSX3.
OGX expects to get $80 to $100 million of earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from the Parnaiba
gas fields in 2013, Roberto Monterio, OGX's chief financial
officer, said on the call.
OGX's existing cash balance plus expected revenue from oil
and natural gas fields will be enough to cover the company's
2013 capital spending plan of $1.3 billion, he added. OGX had
$1.66 billion of cash at the end of 2012.
That capital spending does not include potential bids for
new exploration areas at Brazilian oil-rights auctions that
begin in May, De Tarso said.
The company, which was declared eligible to bid at the
auctions this week has not decided what areas it might seek, he
said.