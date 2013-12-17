RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 Brazil's Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, controlled by former billionaire
Eike Batista, said on Tuesday it will likely start producing
from two more wells in its offshore Tubarão Martelo field in
April and May.
Tubarão Martelo should reach a peak production of 30,000
barrels per day, the company's reserves manager Armando de
Almeida Ferreira said at an event with analysts, without giving
an expected date for reaching that target.
The company formerly known as OGX has already started
producing from two wells in Tubarão Martelo, widely considered
its last chance to generate cash and convince creditors to
accept a reorganization plan after it filed for bankruptcy on
Oct. 30.
The company also said it has an estimated 118 million
barrels of recoverable petroleum in blocks in Ceara state.