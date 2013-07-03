SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA said it would be able to cover medium-term obligations by selling a 40 percent stake in Blocks BM-C-39 and BM-C-40.

The company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, which pulled three offshore oil prospects and slashed capital spending on Monday, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that a $449 million payment to sister-company OSX would allow the construction of two oil platforms.