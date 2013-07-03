BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA said it would be able to cover medium-term obligations by selling a 40 percent stake in Blocks BM-C-39 and BM-C-40.
The company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, which pulled three offshore oil prospects and slashed capital spending on Monday, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that a $449 million payment to sister-company OSX would allow the construction of two oil platforms.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.