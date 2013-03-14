SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian oil producer OGX
has informed the national petroleum agency, ANP, that
three oil accumulations in its BM-C-41 block in the offshore
Campos Basin are commercially viable.
The oil start-up, part of the EBX group owned by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, also said on Wednesday it had
submitted discovery evaluation plans to ANP for three more
accumulations in the Campos Basin off Rio de Janeiro's coast and
three in the Santos basin.
OGX ordinary shares are now worth only about a sixth of what
they traded for a year ago on Sao Paulo's BM&FBovespa stock
exchange as disappointing production since it started pumping
crude in early 2012 has unnerved investors.
The shares shed 9.2 percent on Wednesday to 2.37 reais. The
drop came after Santander slashed the target share price for OGX
to 1.80 reais ($0.92) down from 5.70 previously and lowered its
rating to 'underperform' from 'hold'.($1 = 1.9617 Brazilian
reals)