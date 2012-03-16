* Maresk-OGX blocks adjacent to existing areas
* Batista wants to raise stake in two blocks
* Potential of areas greater than expected
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 OGX Petroleo
said on Friday it plans to buy part of the 50 percent
stake owned by Denmark's Maersk Oil in two Brazilian offshore
oil blocks to expand its hold on a new oil frontier at the south
end of the Campos Basin.
OGX already owns 50 percent of the two blocks and wants to
increase the stake because the oil production potential of the
areas is "huge" and greater than expected, Eike Batista, OGX's
chief executive and controlling shareholder said.
Rio de Janeiro-based OGX is Brazil's No. 2 oil company by
market value and expects to produce 1.4 million barrels a day of
oil by 2020, more than half of Brazil's current output.
Batista's comments were made on a conference call with
analysts on Friday. The call was scheduled to discuss plans by
Batista controlled shipbuilder and ship leasing company OSX
Brasil to raise $1 billion of new capital to finance
its shipyard and naval construction projects.
OGX and Maersk each own 50 percent of the BM-C-37 and
BM-C-38 blocks where Batista said OGX plans to raise its stake.
Maersk is the operator. The blocks are adjacent to areas 100
percent owned by OGX and where the company began its first
output in February.
The Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro is the source
of about 80 percent of Brazil's 2.68 million barrels a day of
oil and natural gas equivalent.
Maersk Oil press officials in Copenhagen were not
immediately available for comment. Maersk Oil is part of
Denmark's A.P. Moller - Maersk Group.
In January, Maersk produced about 2,037 barrels a day from
its stake in the Polvo field in the Campos Basin.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by Andre Grenon)