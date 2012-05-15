* New well came online early on Tuesday, to double output

* Oil start-up produced first ever crude in January

* Shares 3.1 pct lower after reports first quarter loss

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 Brazilian oil start up OGX said its daily oil output would double to 23,000 barrels from Tuesday as a new well was brought on line in its offshore Waimea complex where the company produced its first ever crude in late January.

The company is controlled by billionaire Eike Batista and is part of his EBX empire with assets in everything from oil and mining to engineering and even entertainment.

OGX's President, Paulo Mendonca, said the well began production early on Tuesday and that the boost it brought to the company's oil output would be sustained, with water injection planned to maintain the well's flow at a later stage.

Based on official March production data from the national energy regulator, the ANP, OGX will now leapfrog Britain's BP to claim the rank of the country's fifth biggest oil producer. The top four in rank order are state-controlled Petrobras, Shell Brasil, Statoil Brasil and Chevron Frade.

The company's shares were trading 3.75 percent lower on Tuesday at 12.56 reais by 1342 local time (1642 GMT), a day after it reported a 145 million reais ($72.63 million) loss for the first quarter.