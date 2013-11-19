(Recasts, adds details on Tubarão Martelo and context)
BRASILIA Nov 18 OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações SA, the Brazilian oil producer that
filed for bankruptcy protection, is reviewing legal options
after Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd canceled its
agreed purchase of a stake in two OGX oil blocks.
OGX, controlled by Brazilian former billionaire Eike
Batista, said in a securities filing late on Monday that it
received notice from Petronas, as Malaysia's state oil company
is known, that the latter had unilaterally rescinded the $850
million contract.
In its filing, OGX said that it is "analyzing the adoption
of any potential legal measures" related to Petronas' move.
In May, Petronas agreed to buy 40 percent of the Tubarão
Martelo development and an adjacent area for $850 million. Later
Petronas said it might hold off on any payments because of OGX's
unresolved debt issues.
The filing comes as OGX struggles to start output from
Tubarão Martelo by the end of November. Last month, the company
began the process of linking up the field's completed production
wells to the OSX-3 floating production, storage and offloading
platform, sources told Reuters at the time.
OGX filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 30, after
failing to convince creditors to refinance more than $5.1
billion in obligations. Petronas had set as pre-condition for
the Tubarão Martelo deal that OGX first restructured its debt.
