* Revenue from oil, gas output jumps 66 pct to 289 mln reais

* Dry, non-commercial wells result in 1.19 bln real charge

* OGX outlines details of $850 mln Petronas block purchase

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 9 Oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, said its quarterly net loss nearly tripled from the previous quarter as write-downs of dry and non-commercial wells soared.

Losses at OGX, which sold a stake in two offshore blocks to Malaysia's Petronas on Wednesday to raise cash, surged to 804.6 million reais ($400 million) in the March quarter from 285.7 million reais in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Investors have lopped 90 percent off the share price of OGX since its first produced oil in early 2012 following a series of disappointing results at the firm, the flagship company of Batista's EBX energy, mining, shipbuilding and port group.

This has prompted falls in other EBX group companies, cutting Batista fortune by about $20 billion and costing him his title as Brazil's richest man.

OGX said quarterly revenue actually rose 66 percent to a record 289.4 million reais, buoyed by higher oil prices and the timing of the sale of two full oil cargos from Campos Basin.

Increased output from natural gas fields in Brazil's Parnaíba basin also helped make up for declining offshore output, pushing total output up nearly 7 percent to 10,900 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day (boepd).

But the revenue increase was erased by a 1.19 billion real charge for dry and non-commercial areas. The dry and non-commercial charge was five times greater than in the fourth quarter. As a non-cash charge, the write-down did not reduce the capital available for OGX investments.

Five-year-old OGX, which only became operational in the second quarter of 2012, ran into difficulties when output at its first offshore field Tubarão Azul, or "Blue Shark", was far lower than expected, raising concerns that the company may be unable to pay debt and burn through capital before it can pay for an ambitious expansion plan.

While still in the start-up phase, Batista and OGX said they expected to produce about 1.4 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day by 2020, nearly 50 percent more than OGX produced in the entire first quarter.

PETRONAS TIE-UP

OGX has been seeking partners, and on Wednesday Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd, known as Petronas, agreed to pay $850 million for 40 percent of two OGX owned oil blocks and took an option to buy a five percent stake in the entire company from Batista.

OGX said on Thursday it will receive $250 million in cash up front for the stake in the blocks, with the other $600 million dependent on meeting production goals.

OGX will receive $500 million from the account when the offshore Tubarão Martelo, or "Hammerhead Shark", field produces its first oil, which OGX said it expected in the fourth quarter.

Tubarão Martelo, in the Campos basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro, straddles the two blocks in which Petronas purchsed the 40 percent stake.

Another $50 million will be paid if Tubarão Martelo reaches output of 40,000 boepd a day, $25 million at 50,000 boepd and $25 million at 60,000 boepd. Petronas will also pay 40 percent of all costs incurred in Tubarão Martelo since May 1.

Most of the non-commercial well costs, the principal cause of OGX's first quarter losses, related to exploration areas returned to Brazil's oil regulator, the ANP, in March, OGX said.

Despite the loss, OGX cash generation, as measured by earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and deprecation, or EBITDA was 73.8 million in the quarter compared with a negative EBITDA of 38.2 million reais in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 2.0130 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Pullin)