SAO PAULO, April 9 Shares of Brazilian oil firm
OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, controlled by
billionaire Eike Batista, capped a nearly two-week decline in
opening trade on Tuesday, bolstered by media reports that
Brazil's government is considering ways to support the company
and its sister firms.
OGX shares have fallen 60 percent this year alone due to
concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need
for more capital.
At 10:19 a.m. local time (1319 GMT) OGX shares were up 0.6
percent to 1.69 reais after having risen as high as 1.77 reais
earlier in the session.