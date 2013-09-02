SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Shares of Brazilian oil
producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA spiked
40 percent on Monday as bargain-hunters stepped in after the
stock posted its second-biggest one-day decline on Friday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company said on Thursday that
controlling shareholder Eike Batista, a Brazilian tycoon, sold
1.54 percent of outstanding OGX shares on Wednesday and planned
to sell more.
At 10:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), shares of OGX were up 30 percent
to 0.39 reais after hitting a high of 0.43 reais earlier in the
session.
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)