Sept 24 Chicago O'Hare International Airport is planning to sell $899.1 million of new and refunding general airport senior lien revenue bonds on Oct. 2, a market source said on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $371.1 million of refunding bonds subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT) and $133.6 million non-AMT refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

It also includes $80.1 million of new AMT bonds and $314.3 million non-AMT bonds, according to the POS.

J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.