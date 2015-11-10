(Updates with official confirmation of deaths, no injuries on
ground)
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Nov 10 The pilot and co-pilot of a
business jet died after their plane, possibly with passengers on
board, hit two residential buildings while approaching an Akron,
Ohio, airport on Tuesday afternoon, local media and authorities
said.
Ohio State Highway patrol confirmed the deaths of the pilot
and co-pilot, and police were investigating if there were more
fatalities, according to Ohio State Highway patrol spokesman
Lieutenant Bill Haymaker.
The Akron Beacon Journal reported that the owner of the
plane had said there were seven passengers on board. This could
not immediately be confirmed.
The 10-passenger plane struck a residential building at
about 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), engulfing it in flames, said Haymaker.
Then the plane hit an embankment and another residential
building, Haymaker added. A utility wire was also hit.
No names were provided.
No one was at home in either building at the time of the
crash, and there were no other injuries reported on the ground,
Haymaker said.
The accident involved a Hawker H25 business jet, and the
National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the
investigation, according to FAA Spokesman Tony Molinaro.
The jet had been approaching the Akron Fulton Airport,
Molinaro said.
Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp said the crash
caused a power outage for 1,500 customers around the airport.
"It appears that the plane clipped a couple of lines," said
Mark Durbin, a FirstEnergy spokesman.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Mary Wisniewski in
Chicago; Editing by G Crosse and Sandra Maler)