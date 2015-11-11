(Updates to say nine dead; names owner of plane)
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Nov 10 Nine people were killed on
Tuesday when a small business jet crashed into two residential
buildings while approaching an Akron airport, local media
reported, citing police sources.
Ohio State Highway Patrol officially confirmed that the
pilot and co-pilot as well as an unknown number of passengers
were killed in the fiery crash.
However, unnamed police sources at the site of the crash
told local media that a total of nine people were dead.
Ohio State Highway patrol spokesman Lieutenant Bill Haymaker
said the 10-passenger plane was "intact but burnt." Summit
County medical examiner Lisa Kohler told reporters she was
implementing a "mass casualty plan" for the morning, when it is
light.
The plane struck a residential building at about 3 p.m.
(2000 GMT), engulfing it in flames, said Haymaker. The plane
then hit an embankment and another residential building,
Haymaker added. A utility wire was also hit.
No names were provided.
No one was at home in either building at the time of the
crash, and there were no other injuries reported on the ground,
Haymaker said.
The accident involved a Hawker H25 business jet, and the
National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the
investigation, according to FAA Spokesman Tony Molinaro.
The jet had been approaching the Akron Fulton Airport,
Molinaro said.
Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp said the crash
caused a power outage for 1,500 customers around the airport.
"It appears that the plane clipped a couple of lines," said
Mark Durbin, a FirstEnergy spokesman.
The owner of the plane, Augusto Lewkowicz of ExecuFlight,
did not immediately respond to calls for comment. The website
for the business is down.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Mary Wisniewski in
Chicago; Editing by G Crosse and Sandra Maler)