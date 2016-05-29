May 29 The killing of a gorilla at the
Cincinnati Zoo after a 4-year-old boy tumbled into the ape's
enclosure triggered outrage and questions about safety, but zoo
officials called the decision to use lethal force a tough but
necessary choice.
More than 2,000 people signed a petition on Change.org that
sharply criticized the Cincinnati Police Department and the zoo
for putting down the animal and called for the child's parents
to be "held accountable for their actions of not supervising
their child."
Cincinnati police on Sunday said the parents had not been
charged, but that charges could eventually be sought by the
Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney. A spokeswoman for the
prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A Facebook page titled "Justice for Harambe" had more than
3,000 likes by Sunday afternoon, a day after the 400-pound
(181-kg) gorilla was shot dead about 10 minutes after
encountering and dragging the child. The animal, named Harambe,
was a Western lowland gorilla, an endangered species, and the
zoo said it had intended to use him for breeding.
"If we think it's acceptable to kill a gorilla who has done
nothing wrong, I don't think our city should have gorillas,"
Manvinder Singh posted on the Facebook page.
Witnesses told local television that the boy repeatedly
expressed a desire to join the gorilla in the zoo habitat.
Moments later, the boy crawled through a barrier and fell about
12 feet (3.7-meters) into a moat surrounding the habitat, where
Harambe grabbed him, zoo officials said.
It was the first time in the 38-year history of the
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's gorilla exhibit that an
unauthorized person was able to get into the enclosure, zoo
president Thane Maynard said on Saturday.
"They made a tough choice and they made the right choice
because they saved that little boy's life," he said, adding that
a member of the zoo's Dangerous Animal Response Team fired the
shot that killed the ape.
Maynard said the team decided to use deadly force instead of
tranquilizers to subdue the gorilla because it could have taken
some time for the drug to take effect when an animal was in
agitated state.
The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Hospital officials, citing privacy laws, declined to say on
Sunday whether the child had been released or to disclose any
details about his injuries.
Western lowland gorilla numbers in the dense rain forests of
Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic
of Congo and Equatorial Guinea have declined by more than 60
percent over the last 20 to 25 years, according to the World
Wildlife Federation.
The Cincinnati zoo was open on Sunday, although Gorilla
World was expected to be closed indefinitely. Neither the zoo
nor the fire department responded to a request for comment.
At other U.S. zoos, similar encounters have ended in
tragedy, including the 2013 fatal mauling of a 2-year-old boy by
a pack of wild African dogs after he fell into an exhibit at the
Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
A man who in 2012 jumped into an enclosure at New York's
Bronx Zoo to be "one with the tiger" suffered bite wounds and
other injuries but survived.
But there was a happy ending when a 3-year-old boy fell into
the gorilla den at Brookfield Zoo near Chicago in 1996, and an
8-year-old female gorilla named Binti Jua picked up the
unconscious boy and protected him from the other primates. The
act of kindness won Binti Jua national attention as Newsweek's
Hero of the Year and one of People's most intriguing people.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Additional
reporting and editing by Frank McGurty and Nick Zieminski)