CINCINNATI May 30 Animal lovers mobilized on
Monday as outrage mounted over the Cincinnati Zoo's killing of a
gorilla to rescue a 4-year-old boy who fell into the animal's
enclosure.
More than 200,000 people had signed online petitions on
Change.org protesting the shooting of Harambe, the Western
lowland gorilla, whose species is listed as endangered. Some
petitions urged police to hold the child's parents accountable.
The 450-pound (204-kg) animal had dragged the boy through
shallow water and up a rock wall on Saturday, but he did not
appear to intentionally harm the child.
The most popular "Justice for Harambe" petition seeks police
action and also urges child protective services to investigate
the boy's home to guard against "further incidents of
negligence."
Witnesses said they heard the boy telling his mother he
wanted to enter the enclosure. The child, whose name has not
been released, then slipped behind a barrier and fell about 15
feet (4.5 meters) into the habitat.
People laid flowers and commemorative notes at a gorilla
statue inside the zoo, and local media reported that activists
planned a vigil on Monday.
Michelle Gregg, who identified herself on Facebook as the
boy's mother, said her son was recovering from a concussion and
a few scrapes. She asked others not to judge her because
"accidents happen."
A family statement on Sunday expressed condolences to the
zoo for the loss of 17-year-old Harambe.
"We are so thankful to the Lord that our child is safe. He
is home and doing just fine," the statement said.
"We extend our heartfelt thanks for the quick action by the
Cincinnati Zoo staff. We know that this was a very difficult
decision for them, and that they are grieving the loss of their
gorilla."
The zoo's dangerous animal response team shot Harambe dead
about 10 minutes after he encountered the child.
It was the first time in the 38-year history of the
Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's gorilla exhibit that an
unauthorized person entered the enclosure, zoo president Thane
Maynard said.
"We are heartbroken about losing Harambe, but a child's life
was in danger and a quick decision had to be made," Maynard said
in a statement on Sunday.
Tranquilizers were not an option because they could have a
delayed effect and "the impact from the dart could agitate the
animal and cause the situation to get much worse," Maynard said.
