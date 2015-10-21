By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Oct 21 Ohio senators advanced a bill
on Wednesday that would eliminate state and federal funding for
Planned Parenthood clinics, the latest state to consider cuts
following undercover videos about the women's healthcare
provider's handling of fetal tissue.
The Republican-controlled Ohio Senate voted 23-10 on party
lines to advance the measure that would strip funding from the
Planned Parenthood clinics in the state and any organization
referring patients to them.
A companion measure introduced in the Republican-led Ohio
House of Representatives has been assigned to a committee.
The vote in Ohio followed a Texas vote on Monday to bar
Planned Parenthood from receiving state Medicaid money. A
federal judge has blocked a Louisiana effort to cut Planned
Parenthood funding in that state.
The Ohio bill was introduced in September after an
anti-abortion group, the Center for Medical Progress, released
secretly recorded videos it said showed Planned Parenthood
officials discussing the illegal sale of aborted fetal tissue.
Planned Parenthood representatives have said the videos were
deceptively edited and have denied any wrongdoing, calling the
proposed state legislative measures politically motivated.
Planned Parenthood said earlier in October that it would no
longer accept reimbursement for fetal tissue donated for
research following abortions.
"The videos exposing the reality of Planned Parenthood's
objectives are sickening," Senate President Keith Faber, a
Republican, said during Wednesday's discussion on the bill.
Stephanie Kight, chief executive officer of Planned
Parenthood of Greater Ohio, said the measure would leave
thousands of women and men in Ohio without critical preventive
services.
Senator Edna Brown, a Democrat, said the cuts would fall
hardest on the state's poor residents. "There is no one, no one
but Planned Parenthood in poor and African-American
communities," Brown said.
Planned Parenthood has vowed to fight the Texas decision. It
sued Louisiana over funding cuts there and has filed lawsuits
against similar moves in Utah, Arkansas and Alabama.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have tried
to strip Planned Parenthood of its federal funding and even
threatened a government shutdown over the issue.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by David Bailey and Peter
Cooney)