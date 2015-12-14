By Kim Palmer
| CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND Dec 13 Attorneys for Planned
Parenthood sued Ohio on Sunday, asking a judge to block what it
argues is an attempt by the state's top attorney to stop the
organization from providing abortion services, court filings
showed.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Cincinnati on behalf
of three Planned Parenthood locations where abortions are
performed, is seeking a restraining order and a preliminary
injunction against the state of Ohio.
It comes two days after Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, a
Republican, said he would file his own injunction to block those
facilities from sending fetal remains to companies that then
disposed of them in landfills. DeWine said doing so violated
state administrative rules.
"The state is now claiming that Planned Parenthood is in
violation of this regulation, despite the fact that for decades,
Planned Parenthood has followed these regulations and has never
been cited by the state for violation," Ohio Planned Parenthood
President Stephanie Kight said on Sunday.
Kight said her group disposed of fetal tissue the same way
as other healthcare providers and that DeWine's proposed action
was discriminatory and violated the organization's right to due
process and equal protection under the law.
She added that the Ohio Department of Health had inspected
Planned Parenthood's health centers annually for the past
decade, and at no time raised concerns about the disposal
practices.
The attorney general's office began an investigation five
months ago after an anti-abortion group released videos it said
showed Planned Parenthood officials negotiating prices for fetal
tissue.
Planned Parenthood, which provides health services to
millions of women and says abortions make up just 3 percent of
its work, has denied wrongdoing.
DeWine said the investigation found no evidence that Ohio
Planned Parenthood sold fetal tissue but that his office
discovered that some "fetuses" were disposed of in landfills
while other remains were incinerated.
"I don't think most Ohioans believe this is a proper
disposal, a humane disposal," DeWine told reporters on Friday.
Planned Parenthood said one of its vendors in Ohio canceled
its contract with the organization after DeWine's comments, but
another licensed medical removal company took over the contract.
