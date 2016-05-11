(Adds comment by Ohio governor's office, action in Kansas)
By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON May 11 Planned Parenthood filed a
lawsuit against Ohio officials on Wednesday over a plan by the
state to restrict the U.S. healthcare agency's access to state
and federal funds, saying it was being singled out for providing
abortion services.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court on behalf of Planned
Parenthood branches of greater Ohio and of the southwest region,
said attempts to defund the healthcare agency and several
affiliated programs were an "extreme punishment" exacted solely
because abortion services are part of its range of care, court
filings showed.
Agency officials also said such actions violated the equal
protection clause of the U.S. Constitution for singling out
Planned Parenthood and treating it differently from other
healthcare providers.
Ohio Right to Life director Katie Franklin called the
lawsuit "frivolous."
The Ohio bill was signed by Governor John Kasich in February
and bars the state from contracts with organizations that
perform or promote abortions. It is set to take effect on May
23.
Kasich's press secretary, Joe Andrews, said in an email he
would not discuss pending litigation, but added the governor, a
former Republican presidential candidate, was pleased to sign
legislation "that continued our progress in moving funding to
other eligible providers."
The lawsuit is the 15th filed by Planned Parenthood over
access to care at its centers since mid-2015, when anti-abortion
activists began releasing videos purporting to show group
officials negotiating prices for aborted fetal tissue.
Planned Parenthood denied wrongdoing and said the videos
were distorted and politically motivated. Officials in 12 states
have since blocked efforts to cut funding from the clinics, and
the federal director of Medicaid, a government healthcare
program for the poor, warned states in April against cutting off
funds to Planned Parenthood simply because its services include
abortions.
Planned Parenthood officials said they were asking the court
to hand down an order before the law takes effect. If allowed to
continue, the action would "constitute an undue,
constitutionally intolerable burden on the abortion rights of
Ohio women," the filing said.
Also on Wednesday, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed into
law a bill that directs the state's spending of federal funds
for family planning services to health centers and hospitals
that provide a full range of healthcare.
The governor's office said in a statement the bill would
eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood clinics out of federal
grants for family planning programs.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella in Washington; Additional
reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Fiona Ortiz in Chicago;
Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter Cooney)