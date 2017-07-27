FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
One dead, seven hurt after thrown from ride at Ohio fair
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 2:49 AM / 2 days ago

One dead, seven hurt after thrown from ride at Ohio fair

2 Min Read

A ride called Fireball malfunctioned causing numerous injuries at the Ohio State Fair in Colombus, Ohio, U.S. July 26, 2017. Bruce Lamm/@OntheLamm/Social Media Website/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - One person was killed and seven injured, three critically, at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday when they were flung into the air after their seats snapped off a ride that hoists and spins people, police officials said.

The accident at the fair, which opened on Wednesday in Columbus, occurred when a section of open-air seating snapped off the "Fire Ball" ride, they said.

"It's a very tough day and a very tough night for the people of our state," Ohio Governor John Kasich told a news conference, describing the incident as a tragedy.

He said all fair rides had been shut for inspection.

None of the victims have been identified.

The seats on the Fire Ball are in a circular configuration at the end of an arm that swings riders in a pendulum motion as they are being spun.

It can hoist riders up to 40 feet (12 meters) in the air and spins them at 13 revolutions per minute, according to Amusements of America, an operator of amusement park rides.

The person killed was an 18-year-old man, fire officials told Ohio media.

The man who died was thrown into the air and landed about 50 feet (15 meters) from the ride, the Columbus Dispatch reported a fire official as saying.

All those injured were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.