Feb 25 Surgeons in Cleveland have performed the
first uterus transplant in the United States, an Ohio medical
center said on Thursday.
The 26-year-old patient, who was not identified in order to
protect her privacy, was in stable condition after nine hours of
surgery on Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic, the hospital said.
The transplanted organ came from a deceased donor, it added.
Last year, the Cleveland Clinic began screening candidates
for uterus transplants, which replace a non-functioning uterus,
potentially allowing a woman to become pregnant and give birth.
A research team at the hospital continues to screen
transplant candidates with Uterine Factor Infertility (UFI), an
irreversible condition found in 3 percent to 5 percent of women
worldwide, the hospital said in a statement.
In 2014, a Swedish woman become the world's first to give
birth after having a womb transplant.
