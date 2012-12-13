Dec 13 Ohio would raise $1.5 billion for highway projects through the sale of bonds backed by future toll revenue from the Ohio Turnpike, under a plan released by Governor John Kasich and state transportation officials on Thursday.

The state could also attract an additional $1.5 billion in federal and local government matching funds to pay for other road projects, according to the Ohio Jobs and Transportation Plan, which would need legislative approval.

Kasich, a Republican, said he rejected the option of leasing the turnpike to a private entity after a study. Instead, he wants to tap into the approximately $270 million a year in turnpike toll revenue that is more than what is needed to operate the road.

"Bonding against future turnpike revenue generates enough money to erase our highway budget deficit," said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jerry Wray in a statement. "Combined with ODOT's work to reduce our cost of doing business and improve service to the state's motoring public, this plan puts the resources we need into our major construction budget."

Ohio's dependence on gasoline taxes has led to a $1.6 billion highway budget deficit as economic uncertainty, higher gas prices and more fuel-efficient cars have depressed gas sales, the statement said.

More than 90 percent of the bond proceeds would be used for the 241-mile turnpike or for highway projects in northern Ohio, under the plan.

The Ohio Turnpike Commission would remain intact but would have expanded authority under a new name -- the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission. Tolls for local trips using electronic passes would be frozen for 10 years, while other toll rates would be capped at the rate of inflation.