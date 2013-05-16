BRIEF-Acorda announces long-term safety data for CVT-301
* New drug application (NDA) submission planned by end Q2 2017
May 16 Oil production from Ohio's Utica shale formation came in lower than expected last year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a report on Thursday.
Oil output was 1,742 barrels a day on average in 2012, based on Reuters calculations from cumulative annual data released by the department.
The department said natural gas production was "significant" at 12.837 billion cubic feet in total in 2012, according to Reuters calculations.
* New drug application (NDA) submission planned by end Q2 2017
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds French presidential candidate Macron)
March 29 Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Prabhat Awasthi as its new head of India, replacing Vikas Sharma, who has been promoted to head of Asia ex-Japan.