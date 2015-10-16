MADRID Oct 16 Spanish builder OHL said on Friday that three board members at its Mexican unit would step down as part of recommendations from auditors to overhaul its board.

The three board members to step down are Valentin Diez Morodo, Carlos Ruiz Sacristan and Jesus Reyes Heroles. They will be replaced by Carlos Cardenas Guzman, Jose Guillermo Kareh Aarun and Antonio Hugo Franck Cabrera.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Cobos)