LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain's bonds tumbled
in the secondary market on Wednesday after Mexico's
Communications and Transport Ministry said it will ask the
Public Administration Ministry to audit its contracts with OHL
Mexico.
The Spanish builder's Mexican unit has become embroiled in a
corruption scandal after recordings of individuals alleged to be
OHL Mexico officials discussing overcharging for a public works
project were leaked online this month.
OHL's most recent bond, a EUR325m 5.5% 2023 note, fell from
a cash price bid of 92.30 to just 86.80, according to Tradeweb
prices. This is a new low for the notes issued at 93.866 to
yield 6.5% in March, after banks running the deal backstopped it
at lower yields than the market would accept.
The paper traded up as high as 99.60 in April, meaning it
has fallen more than 12 points from peak to trough.
Troubles at OHL's Mexico unit are concerning for bondholders
as OHL Concesiones agreed a EUR300m-equivalent three-year margin
loan in Mexican pesos in September 2013, providing its 24.25%
stake in OHL Mexico as collateral.
OHL Mexico's share price fell by as much as 7% on Wednesday.
"Besides from the margin debt, the big problem with OHL
Mexico is that it's free cashflow negative," said a hedge fund
investor. "It's hard to see this from looking at the financials,
though, as the Ebitda number includes a guaranteed return on its
concessions from the government."
OHL Mexico's concessions have a "guaranteed profitability"
formula, via which the government pays up later in the life of
the concession if actual profits fall short. But the company
includes the difference between actual and guaranteed
profitability in its numbers before it is realised, listing it
under "other operating revenues".
"They're effectively long dated government promissory notes,
exactly the sort of thing which could be stripped away if you
are caught committing fraud," said the investor.
A second investor described the practice as "front loading
Ebitda," agreeing that it was worrying in light of the
allegations against the company.
Concerns around accounting practices at Spanish concession
firms were triggered when Abengoa reclassified a bond as
non-recourse debt in November last year.
OHL Mexico did not respond to a request for comment.
