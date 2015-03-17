* Spanish company changes bookrunner group on deal

* Credit Suisse said to have pitched deal tighter

* Changes lead to delayed publication of OM

By Robert Smith and Michael Turner

LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) made the unusual decision to ditch a group of banks on its latest high-yield bond deal at the last minute, according to documents seen by IFR.

Several market sources said that this is because Credit Suisse pitched much more aggressive pricing than other banks were willing to offer.

The Spanish concessions and constructions group announced a new EUR425m eight-year non-call three senior deal on Tuesday morning, led by Credit Suisse as a joint global coordinator, alongside RBS and UBS.

But an earlier copy of the deal's documents listed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the only global coordinator. There was also a much wider group of banks, with Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Natixis and UBS Investment Bank as joint bookrunners and Bankia, CaixaBank, Credit Suisse, ING, RBS, Santander and Societe Generale as co-lead managers.

Several bond investors said that they too had expected Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead the transaction, as it organised a strategy day for the company earlier this month.

One investor said that bankers on the deal indicated on Tuesday morning that it could price as low as 5.375% to 5.5% yield, which is tight pricing considering a shorter dated 4.75% 2022 senior bond is bid at 95.80 to yield 5.57%, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The leads set formal price talk shortly after midday at 5.5 to 5.75%, with order books expected to close at 1530 GMT.

A banker away from the deal agreed that this was tight pricing, particularly as he said it is not difficult to buy the 2022 bonds in the secondary market.

"There'll be a price for the deal as it's a large company with outstanding bonds, but personally I don't think that level is 5.50%," he said.

"I can only imagine that at level they'll be targeting retail and more local investors, without the support of large institutional investors."

LATE PROSPECTUS

The last minute change to the bookrunner line-up also appears to have delayed publication of the deal's offering memorandum, much to the chagrin of investors.

OHL announced the deal before 0900 GMT, but the offering memorandum was not sent to accounts until nearly 1100 GMT. Management also did not hold a group conference call with investors this morning, instead providing a pre-recorded presentation.

"No roadshow and no prospectus - this is a new low for the high-yield market," said one portfolio manager, speaking before the offering memorandum was published.

There has been growing frustration around disclosure and practices in the high-yield market, as seen in a letter a group of prominent investors sent to the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) last month.

The offering memorandum is particularly important for investors, as the financials of Spanish concession firms have come under close scrutiny recently. Concerns around accounting practices at these firms were triggered when Abengoa reclassified a bond as non-recourse debt in November last year.

OHL had more than EUR5bn of non-recourse debt at the end of last year, which includes margin loans secured by holdings in some of its concession businesses.

In 2012, the group entered into a EUR1.1bn margin loan secured by its entire holding in Abertis Infraestructuras, which stands at 13.93%. Cash collateral is needed if the Abertis share price falls below EUR15.105 per share. The share price stands at 16.325, according to Thomson Reuters data.

OHL is also coming to market on back of a ratings downgrade last year. Moody's lowered its senior unsecured rating one notch to B1 with a negative outlook in November. The company also has a BB- rating with a stable outlook from Fitch.

Credit Suisse declined to comment, while OHL did respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith and Michael Turner; Editing by Philip Wright)