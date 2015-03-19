LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - A high-yield bond for Obrascon
Huarte Lain (OHL) is now entering its third day of execution,
but could price on Thursday now the market is recovering,
according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Global coordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS announced the
425m eight-year non-call three senior bond on Tuesday morning
to price later that day, setting price talk at 5.5 to 5.75% in
the afternoon.
"The market has been very volatile and it did not make any
sense to rush the deal out, as you live with that outcome
forever," said the source.
"The market has traded up today, things are looking very
good, so we're expecting an update for the market today or
potentially even pricing today."
The source added that the deal's order books are
oversubscribed, and that the banks involved are discussing terms
with the issuer at the moment.
Multiple market sources said that Credit Suisse provided
hard underwriting, providing a backstop for the deal if it
cannot sell at a certain price. The bank supplanted Bank of
America Merrill Lynch as the deal's left-lead at the last minute
by offering to sell the bond at tighter prices.
A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment on
whether the deal had been underwritten.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)