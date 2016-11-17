* Bonds plummet as ratings agency takes action
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - OHL held a conference call on
Thursday morning to reassure investors after Moody's slashed its
rating to Triple C, but the explanations management gave sent
its bond prices even lower.
The Spanish construction and concessions company reported
disastrous results on Monday, posting a 94% fall in profit in
the first nine months of the year, as it pledged to continue
selling off assets in order to pay down its debt.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded OHL one notch to Caa1
after the market closed on Wednesday, retaining a negative
outlook on the credit rating. This is the third downgrade
Moody's has hit OHL with this year.
OHL's 395m 4.75% 2022 note fell from a cash price of 72 to
70 ahead of the conference call on Thursday morning, according
to Tradeweb. But after the call ended, the bonds plunged
further, with the 2022s bid at 66.25 by the afternoon.
One investor said the bonds got "hammered" after the call
concluded, seeing only offers and no bids from traders.
"They do seem like they're in a bit of trouble," he said.
"The pitchforks were out among some of the bond investors on the
call."
"LIQUIDITY IS KING"
During the call, OHL's management said they were focused on
building up "a large liquidity cushion", frustrating hopes from
some bondholders for large-scale debt buybacks.
The company raised 1bn in equity in October 2015, with
650m earmarked to reduce net recourse debt. But it then only
bought back 78m over a series of tenders. After its bond prices
collapsed in August, it then bought back a further 32.8m
through a series of open market repurchases.
OHL's CFO, Enrique Weickert, said the company had not yet
decided whether it would do a "larger and more comprehensive"
cash tender.
"But I think it makes sense in the current situation to
preserve liquidity as much as possible," he said.
"Because we are, let's face it, in a relatively tough
environment in financial markets and elsewhere, and I think
preserving liquidity is king."
Weickert added that the appetite for launching a cash tender
might increase if "yields normalise to more common levels", even
though this would mean buying debt at higher prices.
Management also fielded several questions on the 1bn
intercompany loan OHL Concesiones made to parent company OHL SA
at the end of 2014. Several analysts and investors said on the
call that they had previously expected it to be fully repaid by
year-end, expressing surprise that OHL reported on Monday that
there was 637m outstanding under the loan at September 30.
Weickert said the company expects "it to be at a roughly
similar level by year-end," and later answered a question on the
debt's ranking in relation the bonds.
"I think they are subordinated, unless there is a situation
of insolvency," he said. "It is a technical thing."
The CFO also said OHL would improve its financial
disclosure, after one analyst queried why it does not publish
separate statements for its recourse and non-recourse entities.
"This is something commented on by many people, and we want
to include that separate information by year-end 2016," Weickert
said.
Concerns around accounting of recourse and non-recourse
accounting have been heightened in the Spanish concessions
sector ever since Abengoa stunned investors by reclassifying a
bond as non-recourse in November 2014.
"TOTALLY OUT OF PROPORTION"
At the start of the call, OHL's CEO, Tomas Garcia Madrid,
vehemently pushed back on Moody's repeated downgrades, dubbing
them "totally out of proportion".
"This is totally unprecedented and we believe in total
disconnect with the company's current and expected fundamentals
and credit profile," he said, noting that ratings agency Fitch
pegs it four notches higher at BB-, with a stable outlook.
The difference in ratings largely stems from the two
different ways the ratings agencies calculate leverage, as
Moody's excludes from its Ebitda figure both dividends from
non-recourse subsidiaries and government-guaranteed payments due
later on under OHL's toll road contracts.
Moody's pegged OHL's financial leverage at a massive 23x
gross recourse debt to recourse Ebitda at the end of September.
Later on in the call, Weickert confirmed that Fitch is in
the process reviewing its rating, however, but said that this
usually takes place once a year in November.
"It is now currently in the ongoing annual ordinary review,"
he said.
"Typically at the end of this month we would be expecting to
have the results of the annual regular review by Fitch."
