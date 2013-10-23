METALS-Copper hits 1-week low, zinc plumbs new 3-month trough
LONDON, April 11 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc plumbed a new three-month trough.
MADRID Oct 23 Spanish construction company OHL said on Wednesday it would issue 75 million euros ($103.3 million) of bonds that convert into shares in its subsidiary OHL Mexico.
The bonds, which mature on April 25, 2018, have a conversion price of 2.7 euros per share in OHL Mexico. Investment bank UBS will sell the bonds to investors outside of the U.S., Australia, Canada and Japan, according to OHL's stock market notice.
The company already issued 300 million euros of convertible bonds earlier this year.
LONDON, April 11 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc plumbed a new three-month trough.
* Hebron Technology announces second half and full year 2016 financial results