MADRID, July 30 Spain's infrastructures and building group OHL said on Thursday it would increase capital by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in order to reduce debt and invest in new concessions outside Mexico.

The group also said its majority shareholder, Grupo Villar Mir, had committed to subscribe to enough shares in the capital hike to maintain its stake above 50 percent.

OHL reported a 7.8 percent rise in first-half core profit to 450 million euros while net profit jumped 30 percent to 52 million euros. ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)