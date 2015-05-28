BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
MEXICO CITY May 28 Shares in OHL Mexico fell on Thursday, hurt by a recent series of leaked recordings of individuals, alleged to be OHL Mexico officials, discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.
OHL Mexico shares fell more than 5 percent to 21.28 pesos per share in mid-morning trading on Thursday.
Mexico's Communications and Transport Ministry said earlier this week it will ask the Public Administration Ministry (SFP) to audit its contracts with the builder.
(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted the House of Representatives would move this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, though Republicans remained divided on how to protect sick Americans from insurance price hikes.