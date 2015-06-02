Mexico's Elektra reports near quadrupling of Q1 profit
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
MEXICO CITY, June 2 Embattled construction firm OHL Mexico cannot activate a share repurchase program until probes into corruption allegations are complete, a company executive said on a conference call on Tuesday.
Shares in the company have been hurt by a recent series of leaked recordings of individuals, alleged to be OHL Mexico officials, discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.
The executive added that the company would wait for the results of audit before continuing ongoing negotiations of various concessions.

