CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
MEXICO CITY, June 12 OHL Mexico, the local unit of Spanish construction firm OHL, said on Friday it will re-start a share buy-back scheme, with 550 million pesos ($35.66 million) available for the purchases until April 2016.
Shares in the company briefly rose more than 6 percent following the announcement, before paring gains to around 4 percent.
Last week, OHL Mexico said it would suspend its share buy-back scheme.
Shares in the company have been hit in recent weeks by leaked recordings of individuals alleged to be OHL Mexico officials discussing overcharging for public works and making a hotel payment for a state government official.
($1 = 15.4228 pesos) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera)
May 5 Two people died when an incoming cargo plane swerved off the runway at a West Virginia airport and went over a hillside, officials said on Friday.