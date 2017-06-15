(Corrects headline, paragraphs 1 and 5 to refer to share
purchase as a tender offer, not a buyback)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of
Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure
Fund will launch on Thursday a tender offer for OHL Mexico
stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.
Holders of OHL Mexico shares will be offered 27
pesos per share, the company said in a statement.
The board of OHL Mexico said an offer price from IFM GIF, an
Australia-based closed private equity fund, was fair and that it
had taken into consideration the independent opinion of
Rothschild Mexico.
Spanish newspaper Expansion reported earlier this year that
OHL and its partner IFM Investors of Australia (IFM) were in
talks to establish a new infrastructure holding for toll road
concessions in Latin America.
OHL Concesiones will maintain its current participation in
OHL Mexico while IFM GIF will indirectly acquire all publicly
held shares that accept the tender offer through company Magenta
Infrastructura, the statement said.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by David Gregorio)