MADRID Oct 26 Mexico's stock market regulator
(CNBV) is studying possible sanctions against a unit of Spanish
construction group OHL after video recordings released
earlier this year purportedly showed executives discussing
overcharging on a government contract.
OHL Mexico was notified of the possible
sanctions on Friday following an investigation that began in
May, OHL said in a statement to the Spanish market regulator. It
did not say what the sanctions might involve.
The CNBV confirmed on Monday that it given OHL Mexico and
some of its directors 10 days to respond to possible violations
of the country's securities law, without providing details. The
regulator plans to make any eventual sanctions public.
According to OHL, CNBV said the company's Mexican unit did
not follow proper accounting and securities rules for some of
its concessions and did not report updated traffic levels for
its highway concessions, which include a major toll road in the
State of Mexico.
OHL said it did not agree with the allegations and already
had responded to some of them. It said most of the cases under
investigation by the CNBV had been looked at by its auditors and
were not considered problematic.
It could not quantify the likely impact of the sanctions
process on its reputation, business or results.
Shares in OHL Mexico closed up 0.22 percent at 23.28 pesos
on Monday after initially falling when the market opened.
Recordings surfaced on YouTube in the spring that purported
to show company executives discussing overcharging for the toll
road and paying for a hotel stay by a state official.
OHL Mexico has said the recordings had been manipulated and
were part of a smear campaign against it.
