MADRID, July 29 Spanish construction group OHL
saw net profit almost wiped out in the first half,
after a big hit on a Canadian hospital contract, and said it was
open to more asset sales to get back to profitability.
OHL, which builds everything from motorways and gas
pipelines to hospitals and hotels, posted a 94 percent drop in
first-half net profit to 3 million euros ($3.4 million), and
while its working capital improved, it remained in the red.
To shore up its finances it is selling assets such as a
stake in Spanish toll road operator Abertis and this
week said it was in talks to take its OHL Mexico unit private.
OHL halved its stake in Abertis in late June, when it raised
around 894 million euros to pay down debt and secure finances
for its concessions business.
Enrique Weickert, OHL Chief Financial Officer, said that
while the tie-up with Abertis hadn't delivered the results hoped
for, there were no plans to cut its stake any further for now.
"We were expecting to have some kind of synergy... after
almost four years from that entrance we are happy with the
stake, because it has been very profitable, but the reality is
that we have not any kind of synergy with Abertis," he said.
Tomas Garcia Madrid, OHL Chief Executive, said under no
circumstances would the parent company invest more money in OHL
Mexico, in which it has a 56-percent stake.
"In the future, we would consider selling from 56 percent to
50 percent, but we are not going to sell in the short term and
we will always maintain a majority," he said.
Garcia Madrid said the company was looking at the
possibility of selling all or part of its stake in its Mayakoba
hotel business in Mexico, as part of its efforts to cut losses
on "legacy projects."
The project behind the drop in net income, the CHUM hospital
in Montreal, produced a loss of 108 million euros in the first
half of the year, OHL said.
Garcia Madrid told analysts it could drain cashflow from
both 2016 and 2017 before stabilising, along with a number of
legacy projects that may generate additional losses.
The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) had dropped 10.5 percent on the period
to 385 million euros, because of currency fluctuations.
OHL's working capital, a measure of financial health for
building companies, was negative to the tune of 215 million
euros at the end of June, though that was better than the -356
million euros registered three months earlier.
