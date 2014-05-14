MADRID May 14 Spanish builder OHL reported on Wednesday a 12 percent rise in first-quarter core profit from a year ago, driven by strength in its concessions business which helped offset continued declines in construction.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 280 million euros ($383.78 million) in the first quarter to March, it said. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)