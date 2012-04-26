UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
MADRID, April 26 Trading in the shares of Spanish builder OHL was suspended on Thursday, stock market regulator CNMV said in a statement.
The suspension came after the company said it expected hefty capital gains from the sale of assets in Brazil and Chile to Abertis.
OHL shares hit a low of 18.82 euros before a conference call on its deal with Abertis, but pared losses when management said it expected 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in capital gains from the Abertis deal.
OHL shares last changed hands down 1.0 percent at 19.95 euros.
($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.