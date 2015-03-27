March 27 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc said its experimental eye drug failed the main goal in a mid-stage study as a combination therapy, sending the company's shares down 21 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

The study tested the drug, OHR-102, in combination with Roche Holding AG's Lucentis, in patients with the wet form of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the elderly. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)