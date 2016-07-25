By Ana Mano
| SAO PAULO, July 25
SAO PAULO, July 25 Aurelius Capital Management
LP has contacted bondholders in Oi SA's
Netherlands-based units to challenge the basis of a prior
restructuring accord that substantially lowered the recovery
value of their bonds, seeking to gain clout in Brazil's
biggest-ever bankruptcy reorganization.
New York-based Aurelius, a distressed debt investment firm
that owns bonds issued by Oi SA subsidiaries Portugal Telecom
International Finance BV and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA,
began distributing a letter explaining its strategy to fellow
bondholders on Friday.
In the letter, Aurelius challenges the notion spread during
restructuring talks between Oi and a group of investors advised
by Moelis & Co that bonds backed by the Telemar Norte Leste SA
unit rank first in repayment order in relation to those sold by
Oi Brasil Holdings and Portugal Telecom International.
Aurelius argues that the Netherlands-based subsidiaries had
their cash stash sent to Telemar Norte and other Brazil-based
units of Oi SA in the form of loans in the three months prior to
the latter's bankruptcy protection petition. Assuming that those
loans do not enjoy credit support from Oi SA - as the Moelis-led
group did during prior talks, is wrong, the letter said.
Both Rio de Janeiro-based Oi and Aurelius declined to
comment. In a statement on Monday, the Moelis-led group said the
Aurelius letter is based on "incomplete and erroneous
information" about Brazilian laws.
The authenticity of the letter was confirmed by a source
with direct knowledge of Aurelius' strategy.
The situation draws the battle lines forming ahead of
negotiations between Oi, creditors and the court overseeing
Brazil's largest-ever bankruptcy, with 65 billion reais ($20
billion) of liabilities. Disagreements among creditors are
fanning uncertainty about bond recovery values because of the
unsecured nature of most securities.
According to one investor who received the Aurelius letter,
before the June 20 bankruptcy filing, Telemar Norte-backed notes
traded 10 cents on the dollar wider to non-Telemar notes. The
price difference, however, has narrowed by about half in the
last two weeks - a sign more bondholders might be buying
Aurelius' arguments, the investor said.
MOELIS APPROACH
The value of outstanding notes sold by the finance
subsidiaries is about 24 billion reais ($7.4 billion), compared
with the 9.5 billion reais worth of Telemar Norte-backed debt,
Aurelius claims.
Oi succumbed to a heavy debt burden and mounting competition
after years of shareholder disputes. The disputes continue to
cloud the reorganization efforts of the company, as a new
minority shareholder, Société Mondiale, is demanding changes in
Oi's board of directors.
Under terms of the Moelis-led restructuring proposal, which
began in April and collapsed a few days before Oi's bankruptcy
filing, holders of Telemar Norte Leste-guaranteed bonds would
get a 50 percent rate of recovery on their investment, compared
with 17.5 percent for holders of the other debt.
Also, the Moelis-led proposal would give bondholders 95
percent of the company, a plan that irked some major
shareholders in Oi.
Even before Aurelius sent its letter on Friday, another
group of holders of non-Telemar Norte bonds began to devise a
negotiation strategy.
Reuters reported on June 23 that New York-based investment
bank Houlihan Lokey Inc and Metrica Investments LLC have stepped
up talks with owners of Oi Brasil and Portugal Telecom
International bonds.
($1 = 3.2879 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)