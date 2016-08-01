(Corrects spelling of activist shareholder's name in second and
fourth paragraphs)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Aug 1 A Brazilian activist investor
with a stake in bankrupt telecom provider Oi SA has
requested a shareholders meeting to discuss its allegations that
the carrier's majority owner Pharol SGPS SA committed
improprieties, according to a securities filing made late on
Friday.
Société Mondiale, which holds 7 percent of Oi's voting
shares, proposed that the meeting be called in eight
days, the filing showed. Oi said in a statement on Monday its
board would analyse Société's request, without giving a date for
the shareholders meeting.
The activist, controlled by Brazilian businessman Nelson
Tanure, known for investing in companies in financial
difficulty, acquired a stake in Oi after it filed for bankruptcy
protection in June. Pharol remains the largest individual
shareholder of Oi, with 27.49 of its voting shares.
Société Mondiale wants Oi's shareholders to weigh a proposal
to commence legal and arbitrage proceedings against Pharol,
formerly Portugal Telecom, and its wholly owned
Netherlands-based subsidiary Bratel BV, for committing what the
activist called "illegal acts" in managing Oi.
Pharol declined to comment on the matter.
The arbitrations would be aimed at collecting damages
related to the shareholder agreement between Oi SA and Portugal
Telecom, which involved "overvalued or unsubstantiated assets,"
including 3.2 billion reais ($980 million) in defaulted debt
instruments issued by Rio Forte Investments SA and acquired by
Portugal Telecom, according to the securities filing.
Tanure's vehicle will also propose annulling a March 2015
shareholders meeting approving Portugal Telecom's acquisition of
a majority stake in Oi through a share offering carried out in
the context of Oi's takeover by the Portuguese company.
In addition, the proposed claims would seek monetary damages
from former executives of Oi and Santander Brasil,
which was responsible for evaluating the assets involved in the
merger, according to the minority shareholder.
Société claims the bank contributed "materially and
decisively... to the damages suffered by Oi in the acquisition
by Pharol of the shares issued in the public offering," carried
out as part of the tie-up, according to the Friday securities
filing.
Banco Santander refused to comment on affairs involving its
clients.
It was unclear whether the meeting Tanure was seeking would
actually occur in eight days. Last month, another vote sought by
the activist to propose changes in Oi's board was delayed after
the company asked the bankruptcy judge overseeing its case to
issue an opinion on the matter. That ruling is still pending.
Brazilian markets regulator CVM did not immediately return a
phone call seeking comment.
($1 = 3.2642 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb and David
Gregorio)