* Plans $3.3 bln investment this year, up 20 pct from 2011

* Sees EBITDA up 45 pct by 2015, bigger mobile market share

* Oi shares jump, rivals slip on stiffer competition

SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazilian telecom company Grupo Oi is stepping up investments to boost its slipping share of a hotly contested wireless market and boost operating profits 45 percent by 2015.

Oi said it plans to invest 6 billion reais ($3.3 billion) annually from 2012 to 2015, up from nearly 5 billion reais last year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The telephone company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, should be flat this year at 8.8 billion reais, but should jump to 12.8 billion reais by 2015 as its mobile user base grows nearly 50 percent.

Oi shares jumped nearly 8 percent in early trading before closing 1.4 percent higher. Rivals Telefonica Brasil, an arm of Spain's Telefonica, and TIM Participacoes , the local unit of Telecom Italia, lost 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

The investment plan reflects Oi's determination to climb back from its fading fourth place in Brazil's booming mobile phone market, where the profit margins of leaders Telefonica and TIM have already slipped as competition mounts.

Oi expects to expand mobile connections to 45.8 million at the end of this year and 67.8 million by the end of 2015 from around 43 million in December 2011. That reflects roughly 14 percent annual growth, while Oi expects Brazil's total mobile market revenue to grow 10 percent annually.

Oi's share of Brazil's wireless market fell to 18.53 percent in March, telecommunications regulator Anatel said on Tuesday.

Telefonica led the market with a 29.81 percent share and TIM's share grew to 26.80 percent. The local Claro unit of Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim's America Movil saw its share slip to 24.56 percent.