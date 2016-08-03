SAO PAULO Aug 3 Oi SA, the Brazilian
fixed line telecoms operator that filed for bankruptcy in June,
aims to use digital platforms such as smart phone apps and the
Internet to reduce sales costs, the executive overseeing its
online marketing strategy said on Wednesday.
Maurício Vergani, Oi's director of digital and
transformation, projected that sales through digital channels
will rise to 20 percent of total revenues in four years, from a
current four percent.
Oi had gross sales of 6.75 billion reais ($2.08 billion) in
the first quarter, a 4 percent drop over the same period a year
earlier, while costs and operating expenses were flat at 5
billion reais, according to a securities filing.
"These initiatives will reduce sales expenses and improve
the company's operating performance," Vergani said at a press
conference in São Paulo.
Oi declined to quantify the expected drop in sales-related
expenses from relying more on Internet sales. Executives said,
however, that going through online channels instead of
traditional channels, such as call centers, can cut sales costs
by some 80 percent.
Oi, which is Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier with
an 18.5 percent market share in the first quarter, also said it
is working on a project to reduce costs by migrating clients to
an online billing system. Oi spends 300 million reais annually
just to mail the bills to its clients nationwide, company
executives said.
($1 = 3.2479 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb and Grant
McCool)