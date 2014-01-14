RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Brazil's competition watchdog Cade has approved the merger of Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA with no restriction, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette on Tuesday.

The two telecom carriers announced in October plans to combine their operations to form a new company with more than 100 million subscribers and almost $19 billion in annual revenue. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Mark Potter)