BRIEF-Shaw Communications & Corus Entertainment announce new funding model to support local news
* Co, Corus Entertainment says new funding model providing Global News additional resources to support local news coverage, reporting
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Brazil's competition watchdog Cade has approved the merger of Grupo Oi SA and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA with no restriction, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette on Tuesday.
The two telecom carriers announced in October plans to combine their operations to form a new company with more than 100 million subscribers and almost $19 billion in annual revenue. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Mark Potter)
April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp will announce on Wednesday that the U.S. Air Force and Navy have approved installation of the newest version of the F-35 fighter jet's computer-based logistics system incorporating engine data for the first time, people familiar with the program said.