RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 14 Brazil's competition
watchdog Cade has approved the merger of Grupo Oi SA
and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA with no restriction,
according to a decision published in the country's official
gazette on Tuesday.
The two telecom carriers in October announced plans to
combine their operations to form a new company with more than
100 million subscribers and almost $19 billion in annual
revenue.
Oi's preferred shares jumped 5.6 percent on the news, which
Credit Suisse analysts considered "positive, albeit expected by
the market."
The new company resulting from the merger, known as CorpCo,
is seen as an attempt by Oi to gain more clout to compete in
Brazil with bigger rivals such as Spain's Telefonica SA
, Telecom Italia SpA's TIM Participações SA,
and Mexico's America Movil SAB.
The move is also considered as akin to throwing a lifeline
to Portugal Telecom, which has suffered in recent years along
with a flagging Portuguese economy. Portugal Telecom's shares
traded nearly 1 percent higher.