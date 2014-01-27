BRIEF-Netia plans to refinance 200.0 mln zlotys of debt
* Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million)
LISBON Jan 27 The merger between Brazil's Oi and Portugal Telecom may be completed by the end of April, the chief executive of the two companies, Zeinal Bava, said on Monday.
"The focus is to complete the merger, which may take place at the end of April or some time in the second quarter," Bava told reporters at a conference.
In October, Portugal Telecom announced the decision to merge with Oi to create the largest telecoms group in the Portuguese-speaking world.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge)
* Said on Monday that it started talks concerning refinancing current debt of the company at amount of 200.0 million zlotys ($51.21 million)
OSLO/FRANKFURT, April 25 Oslo, London and Amsterdam are leading a shift by major cities to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from transport, helped by new technologies that will curb climate change and reduce air pollution, a study showed on Tuesday.