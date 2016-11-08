SAO PAULO Nov 8 Brazilian telecommunications industry watchdog Anatel has decided to monitor every board meeting of wireless carrier Oi SA from now on, after barring two members appointed by a major shareholder.

Speaking at an industry event in São Paulo on Tuesday, Anatel President Juarez Quadros also said the agency is analyzing options to intervene in the debt-laden carrier should it fail to meet mandatory regulatory goals. Oi SA made Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection filing in June to restructure about 65 billion reais ($20.50 billion) of liabilities. ($1 = 3.1704 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)