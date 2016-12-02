SAO PAULO Dec 2 Brazilian telephone company Oi
SA, which is under creditor protection, said court
administrators had filed a petition in an Amsterdam court to
convert the suspension of payment status of two Oi subsidiaries
into bankruptcy.
Earlier this week, Oi said that Dutch judicial authorities
could enforce bankruptcy proceedings on the Netherlands-based
units, which issued most of its bond debt.
Oi has said it hopes any potential Dutch bankruptcy
proceedings do not have a significant impact on the process in
Brazil, where in June it filed for creditor protection to
restructure about 65.4 billion real ($18.3 billion) in debt.
A hearing in Amsterdam has been scheduled for Jan. 12 to
decide on the matter, according to a filing from Oi late on
Thursday in Brazil.
The petition relates to Oi's Netherlands-based subsidiaries,
Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom
International Finance B.V. which have suspension of payments
legal standing, protecting them from creditors and giving them
time to restructure.
However, if bankruptcy is declared, the assets of a company
may be liquidated to repay creditors, law firm LVH-Advocaten,
which is based in Rotterdam, says on its website.
