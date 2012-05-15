* Telecom posts Q1 profit of 346 mln reais, up from year ago

* Corporate restructuring, cost controls add to turnaround (Recasts to add details of earnings report)

SAO PAULO May 15 Brazilian telecommunications firm Grupo Oi posted a stronger first-quarter profit as a corporate restructuring and cost controls added to evidence of a turnaround at a company that has slipped to fourth place in a crowded wireless market.

The company posted a quarterly net profit of 346 million reais ($174 million) in a late Monday securities filing, reflecting just one month of consolidated results after the Feb 27 restructuring.

Oi did not report a comparable, proforma net income for a year earlier. The carrier previously reported a consolidated net loss of 395 million reais in the first quarter of 2011 and a profit of 141 million reais in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Oi were choppy in early São Paulo trading, rising as much as 1.6 percent before dropping 1.2 percent to a three-week low of 10.68 reais.

Net revenue continued to slip from a year earlier, as fixed line disconnections outweighed mobile revenue growth. But the pace of consolidated revenue deterioration slowed to 2 percent, from an 11 percent drop in the fourth quarter.

The company attributed its revenue performance to a more aggressive commercial approach, as the company steps up investments to boost its slipping share of Brazil's hotly contested mobile market.

Efforts to reduce operating costs also improved performance.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 2.01 billion reais on a proforma basis. Consolidated EBITDA jumped 73 percent.

